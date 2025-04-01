Nico Carrillo says he's at the peak of his powers ahead of slugfest vs. Sitthichai: "So much bigger, stronger, and more powerful"

Scottish knockout monster Nico Carrillo is ready to dish out his best display yet come ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4.

That evening, live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'King of the North' squares off against multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round battle that marks his debut in the featherweight Muay Thai bracket.

After facing a couple of hiccups in the lead-up to his last outing, a first-round stoppage loss to Thai-Algerian dynamite Nabil Anane at ONE 170, Nico Carrillo has been enjoying every bit of his training program at a more manageable weight bracket.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he's feeling at the peak of his powers, which will only translate to a career-defining win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this week. He shared:

"If they [fans] think they've seen the best of me, it's yet to come. I'm going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It's frightening."

It's hard to imagine him bringing a much more evolved game especially since the Scotsman's time in the world's largest martial arts organization has been nothing short of spectacular.

Prior to his defeat to Anane this past January, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy standout enjoyed four back-to-back knockouts against top names such as Saemapetch Fairtex, Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It will certainly be quite a feat for him to produce a much more electrifying performance than he did against the four names mentioned above. However, if he can back his talk, a career-defining display should be what fans can expect from the knockout savant at ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday.

Nico Carrillo thrilled to face the very best in the featherweight division

Should he get his hand raised inside the Thai capital this week, Nico Carrillo could square off against an endless list of powerhouse names in the featherweight division.

As scary as it may be, the Scottish star is ready to take them on one by one on his road to greatness.

In the same interview with the promotion, he threw in a couple of names that excite him in this weight bracket, saying:

“It’s even hotter than bantamweight, isn’t it? Superbon, Tawanchai, Luke Lessei, Bampara Kouyate – it’s stacked."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

