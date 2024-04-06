ONE Fight Night 21 complete results and recap: Regian Eersel vs Alexis Nicolas

Stepping back inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, two-sport king Regian Eersel put his 22-fight unbeaten streak and his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against undefeated French standout Alexis Nicolas.

Nicolas came out very active in the early going, lighting up Eersel's legs with his own. Eersel looked to make the young gun pay, coming back over the top with a stiff right hand. As the round progressed, 'The Immortal' found a home for his hands, backing up Nicolas and taking control of the ring.

In the second round, Nicolas hushed the raucous crown inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, uncorking a massive overhand right hand that dropped Eersel. Answering the count, Eersel picked up the pace to catch up on the scorecards, but Nicolas landed the more significant strikes in the second stanza.

Combinations came fast and furious in the third, with Eersel unleashing a flurry only for 'Barboza' to come right back with an onslaught of his own.

Going into the championship rounds, Eersel emerged as the busier fighter, appearing to get stronger as the fight grew longer. 'The Immortal' came up guns blazing in the fifth and final round, marching down his undefeated challenger. Despite his best efforts, Eersel was unable to finish Nicolas, sending us to the judges to determine who would leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with lightweight kickboxing gold.

Official Result: Alexis Nicolas defeated Regian Eersel via unanimous decision (ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship)

Full results from ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video:

Jeremy Pacatiw defeated Wang Shuo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of round 1 (bantamweight - MMA)

Songchainoi defeated Nicolas Leite Silva via unanimous decision (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeated Valmir Da Silva via submission (north-south choke) at 3:34 of round two (welterweight - MMA)

Dedduanglek defeated Taiki Naito via unanimous decision (136-pound catchweight - kickboxing)

Kade Ruotolo defeated Francisco Lo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 (180-pound catchweight - submission grappling)

Denis Puric defeated Jacob Smith via unanimous decision (flyweight - Muay Thai)

Ben Tynan defeated Duke Didier via TKO (inside elbow to ground-and-pound) at 2:36 of round one (heavyweight - MMA)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeated Vladimir Kuzmin via unanimous decision (146.5-pound catchweight - Muay Thai)

Tye Ruotolo defeated Izaak Michell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:43 (ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship)

