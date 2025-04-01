Roman Kryklia confident he can deal with Lyndon Knowles’ aggression at ONE Fight Night 30: “That’s his main strength”

Roman Kryklia believes he has the arsenal to stop Lyndon Knowles' rampaging style when they lock horns in Bangkok.

The reigning two-sport world champion will defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Knowles in the main event of the stellar ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The match will be Kryklia's seventh in ONE Championship and his first defense of the heavyweight Muay Thai throne.

In an interview with the promotion, the towering Kryklia said aggression and constant pressure are Knowles' bases of attack.

Nevertheless, Roman Kryklia is confident he can negate Knowles' firepower on fight night.

The 6-foot-7 tower of power said:

"He’s aggressive, experienced, and always moving forward—that’s his main strength. He also has a solid foundation in classic Thai boxing."

Kryklia has faced almost every kind of sticking archetype in ONE Championship, and all six of his matches in the promotion ended in a similar fate—a win for the Ukrainian powerhouse.

The 33-year-old knockout machine holds a professional record of 50-7 and is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with five wins coming via knockout.

Kryklia is coming off a dominant showing at ONE Fight Night 17 when he knocked out Aussie big man Alex Roberts at the same venue where he'll defend his Muay Thai gold.

Using his unique blend of size, length, speed, and power, Kryklia put Roberts at his mercy in their Bangkok showdown.

Kryklia was aggressive from the opening bell, and he had fully established his game plan the moment the second round started.

Quickly gauging distance, Kryklia uncorked a vicious left hook that immediately sent Roberts to the shadow realm 25 seconds into the second round.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Roman Kryklia says he's yet to reach his peak

Roman Kryklia is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying fighters on the planet.

Standing at an intimidating 6-foot-7, Kryklia holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight MMA world titles.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia said that while he's got gold draped over his shoulders, he's yet to reach his perfect form in his career.

"I don't think I've peaked yet. I've grown a lot during my time away from the ring, and I'm confident there's still more to show."

