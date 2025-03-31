Double champ Roman Kryklia admits nothing beats the feeling of representing Ukraine in ONE Championship: "It means a lot"

Reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia beams with pride whenever he steps inside the ring to compete on the global stage.

Before he defends his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Lyndon Knowles in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kryklia claims that he is honored to represent Ukraine on a global fight stage like ONE Championship.

Here's what Roman Kryklia said during his pre-fight interview with the promotion:

"To compete on the world's biggest stages and represent my country, it means a lot."

This upcoming championship showdown will be the 33-year-old striking powerhouse's first defense of his 26-pound golden Muay Thai crown since winning it against Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17.

Also, the Ukrainian superstar aims to extend his unbeaten streak to 7-0 under the world's largest martial arts organization and maintain his status as a double champion.

Roman Kryklia wants to be the beacon of excitement in ONE Championship's heavier division

During the same interview with ONE Championship, the Champ Belts representative declared that he wants to pave the way for the heavier divisions to be must-watch TV and bring significant attention to every match.

According to Kryklia, this is something that he wants to do, starting with his upcoming match with Knowles and especially how thrilling the bouts in the lighter weight classes have been. He stated:

"It's something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight."

The ONE Fight Night 30 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

