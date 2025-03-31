“Bring attention back to heavyweight” - Roman Kryklia says it’s his responsibility to bring excitement to the heavier divisions

Two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia admits the smaller weight classes have somehow overtaken the big boys, especially in the striking ranks.

The Ukranian giant, though, has vowed to bring more eyeballs to the bigger divisions in his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video.

The heavyweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his 26 pounds of gold for the first time against credentialed challenger Lyndon Knowles on April 4, live in US Primetime, from the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an exclusive ONE Championship interview, Kryklia says it's his duty as world champion to prove that bigger guys are also incredibly entertaining to watch.

“It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight.”

To be fair, fighters in smaller weight classes are much more agile, which makes for more fan-friendly and faster-paced bouts. Then again, a knockout is almost inevitable with the big boys, given the amount of insane power in the heavier divisions.

Roman Kryklia, for one, is must-see TV, with five of his six victories in ONE coming by way of spine-chilling finishes.

Lyndon Knowles ready to pull off upset against 'untouchable' Roman Kryklia

So far, no one has come close to figuring out how to get past Roman Kryklia's 6-foot-7 frame made of pure muscle.

However, the fiery Lyndon Knowles is hell-bent on making a massive statement in his first foray into the home of martial arts.

The WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai champion made it clear he's not afraid to trade blow-for-blow with the feared Ukrainian tower.

"He’s been untouchable, hasn’t he? So I’ve got it all to do, but that’s what I’m trying to do - I’m gonna go out with both hands and I’m going to cause a massive upset," the challenger told the South China Morning Post.

ONE Fight Night 30 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

