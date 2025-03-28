“I’ve got the biggest heart” - Lyndon Knowles unintimidated by Ukrainian tower Roman Kryklia’s height advantage

ONE Championship-debuting Lyndon Knowles is giving up a considerable height disadvantage against Ukrainian juggernaut Roman Kryklia in their scheduled title match next week in Thailand. However, he is confident of being able to handle it with what he believes is his tremendous fighting heart.

The 5-foot-11 Londoner will challenge 6-foot-6 heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Krylia in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He is looking to make it a promotional debut to remember by immediately adding his name to the roster of ONE champions.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post in line with his promotional debut, Lyndon Knowles shared his thoughts on the challenges he is facing against Kryklia and how he intends to overcome them.

The Knowlesy Academy standout said:

"I mean, a lot of people say I’m not a true heavyweight as well because I’m only six foot, so we’ll see. I feel like I am a true heavyweight, I’m a little bit smaller than most of them, but I’ve got the biggest heart going and I plan on putting on a massive performance."

Watch the interview below:

Lyndon Knowles is one of the more versatile Muay Thai strikers to come out of the United Kingdom, that has seen him win three WBC Muay Thai world championship titles. He is the younger brother of noted coach Christian Knowles, who also trains ONE champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Kryklia, meanwhile, will defend the heavyweight Muay Thai belt for the first time after winning it in December 2023.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs, Knowles is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles title match one of two championship matches at ONE Fight Night 30

The showdown between Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 is one of two championship matches on offer at the event.

Also featured in the show at the Lumpinee Stadium is the trilogy match between lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel and French rival Alexis Nicolas.

It will be their third title match in a year, with the most recent back in October, where Eersel took back the lightweight kickboxing gold he lost to Nicolas in their first showdown in April 2024.

