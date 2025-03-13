Gigantic heavyweight Muay Thai world title clash between Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles headlines ONE Fight Night 30

Two imposing titans will square off in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.

Aptly taking place inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, ONE's fourth Amazon event of 2025 will feature Roman Kryklia's heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense against Lyndon Knowles on April 4, live in US Primetime.

The word dominant doesn't even begin to describe the trail of devastation that Krylia has left in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Ukranian tower remains perfect in six bouts in the promotion, capturing the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world titles along the way.

After cleaning out the kickboxing ranks, the two-sport and two-division kingpin transitioned to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' at ONE Fight Night 17, where he dismantled Alex Roberts to claim his second golden strap.

However, if there's a fighter capable of ending the 33-year-old's reign of terror, it's certainly the prolific Knowles.

While this would be the British slugger's first foray in the home of martial arts, he's no stranger to big-time fights.

The reigning WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion is heralded as one of the UK's finest strikers, with over 100 bouts to his name.

The 38-year-old veteran is the brother of famed trainer Christian Knowles and regularly trains with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Two world titles will be up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 30

Apart from the clash of behemoths in the main event, ONE Fight Night 30 will also feature a trilogy for the ages between two of the best 170-pound strikers in the world.

After splitting their first two meetings, the score will be settled between reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel and former titleholder Alexis Nicolas in their highly-awaited trilogy match.

Also confirmed is Nico Carrillo's first match at a new division, where he'll be welcomed by Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

ONE Fight Night 30 is free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

