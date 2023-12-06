ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is confident of his Muay Thai skills and he is out to show it when he returns to action this week.

The Ukrainian juggernaut bids to become a two-sport world champion when he vies for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is going up against ONE debutant Alex Roberts of Australia in the headlining contest of the all-Muay Thai event set to go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into the title clash, Roman Kryklia said he is aware that some quarters suspect his skills in the “art of eight limbs” but begs to disagree with them.

The 32-year-old Gridin Gym standout told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I don’t care what people think, that I don’t have many fights in Muay Thai. I know this is a big part of my life and a big part of my training process, so we will see.”

Roman Kryklia is back in action more than a year after claiming the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title, defeating Iranian Iraj Azizpour by technical knockout in the second round. It was his fifth straight win in as many matches under the promotion.

Seeking to deal him his first defeat is Alex Roberts, the newly minted WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion who is gunning to become a ONE champion in his initial foray in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.

Roman Kryklia made his ONE debut in November 2019 after a highly successful career competing in various tournaments in Europe and Asia. He has been unstoppable in five fights to date in the promotion, punctuated by winning the inaugural ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title in his maiden outing.