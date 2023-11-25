“Big challenge for me” - Roman Kryklia ready to reach champ-champ status at ONE Fight Night 17

Reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion and heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Roman Kryklia is bracing himself for a tough challenge in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Kryklia is scheduled to meet promotional newcomer Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in an attempt to become the newest two-sport world champion.

On November 23, 2023, the Ukrainian champion reposted the full card of his upcoming fight on Instagram with the caption:

“Here's full card of the upcoming event. One more big challenge for me!”

The Gridin Gym representative acknowledges the massive test that Roberts will be giving him as he is coming off his WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title triumph and currently ranks as one of the best fighters in the sport.

But fans @evgeniybudnik90, @ilikekicks23, @andreazzariti, and @dna_proboxing, even ONE Championship superstar and former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang (@aunglansang), are backing Kryklia to get the victory against ‘The Viking,’ as they commented their support for him with their messages:

“Let’s go champ @romankryklia”

“@romankryklia Good luck my big friend!!!!”

“Can’t wait to see bro much love from the US 💪”

“Can’t wait champ”

“THE BEST 🙌”

Roman Kryklia wants to keep his record perfect in ONE Championship

Aside from becoming the latest two-sport world champion in ONE Championship and joining the elite company of superstars Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Regian Eersel, and Jonathan Haggerty as the only athletes to achieve the incredible feat, Kryklia wants to extend his winning streak to seven.

He previously defeated every opponent pitted against him by scoring wins against Tarik Khbabez (second-round TKO), Andrei Stoica (unanimous decision), Murat Aygun (first-round knockout), Guto Inocente (first-round TKO), and Iraj Azizpour (second-round TKO).

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video goes down on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.