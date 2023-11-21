“This isn’t an easy matchup” - Fans intrigued with heavyweight Muay Thai title clash between Roman Kryklia, Alex Roberts

On November 18, 2023, ONE Championship announced a massive match that will headline ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 as ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia faces Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Kryklia will have the opportunity to become the newest member of the exclusive club of two-sport title holders in the world’s largest martial arts organization, while Roberts wants to announce his arrival in the most impressive way possible.

Both combat sports stars are coming off victories from their previous fights, with the 32-year-old Ukranian stopping Iraj Azizpour in their ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix finale fight at ONE 163 to capture the tournament’s ultimate prize.

On the other hand, ‘The Viking’ recently won the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title before accepting this fight against Kryklia. This event will be historic because it is ONE Championship's first all-Muay Thai card and fittingly goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans are excited to see Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts throw hands inside the ring

The matchmaking at ONE Championship has been on point this 2023, and this upcoming heavyweight Muay Thai world championship match between Kryklia and Roberts is another testament to the promotion’s incredible ability to come up with mega fights.

Fans around the globe are anticipating a barnburner of a fight, especially since both athletes are known to be heavy hitters with one-shot knockout power. Instagram users @liamldn_, @alexdavsion, @anlilaz, @jon.bruce, and @the_forest_gym_ couldn’t contain their excitement as they spearheaded the comment section from the said post with their comments:

“He’s the wbc heavyweight champion, this isn’t an easy match up”

“Geezus this epic Al gonna sleep him 🛏️”

“Roman will beat him in the first round”

“So happy this event is highlighting Muay Thai in the American market”

“Someone will go to sleep early before Christmas 🎄😁🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Screenshot of fan comments

Kryklia wants to add Roberts to his victim list, which already had Tarik Khbabez, Andrei Stoica, Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, and Azizpour, to keep his ONE Championship record intact and immaculate.

Meanwhile, Roberts is expected to bring his A-game and prove that he belongs among the top fighters in the world with a stellar performance and possibly get a statement victory against the undefeated fighter.

ONE Fight Night 17: Krkylia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.