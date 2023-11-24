FREE FULL FIGHT: Ukrainian giant Roman Kryklia displays monstrous power in KO win over Tarik Khbabez

Ahead of his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title showdown with ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts, Roman Kryklia proved that he shines in world championship fights as the promotion reposted his debut in November 2019 against Tarik Khbabez for the inaugural ONE light heavyweight kickboxing belt.

On November 22, 2023, the world’s largest martial arts organization looked back on the Ukrainian’s incredible display of power against Khbabez four years ago to secure the dream start to his ONE Championship campaign.

The video has a description:

“Before ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia takes on Australian colossus Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video, relive his crowning moment against Moroccan monster Tarik Khbabez in 2019!”

Prior to this title clash, Khbabez was an undefeated in ONE Championship and entered the match with four wins, beating the likes of Alain Ngalani, Ilbrahim El Boun, Andrei Stoica, and Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva to put himself in the position of competing for the world title.

That streak was looking good at the start of his match with Kryklia because he immediately pressed him forward in the opening round and targeted his body through various combinations of punches that backed the 6-foot-7 giant against the ropes.

‘The Tank’ also landed a few good shots on the head and chin of Kryklia, but they were absorbed pretty well by the Gridin Gym representative, who also sneaked in a few counters of his own to maximize his enormous reach advantage. It was a close match in the first round.

It was the same story at the start of the second round as Khbabez instantly imposed his presence in front of Kryklia and closed their distance to nullify his reach advantage; however, the former KLF heavyweight kickboxing champion clipped him early in the round by landing a high kick to his temple that was followed by two punches to send Khbabez crashing down the canvas.

The Moroccan was able to stand up and beat the referee’s count, but he didn’t last any longer in the match because Kryklia put him away in the 43rd second of the round by TKO via punches to officially become the promotion’s first inaugural light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

Roman Kryklia wants to become ONE Championship’s newest two-sport world champion

On December 8, Kryklia will have the golden opportunity to become the newest member of the two-sport world champion club of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Regian Eersel, and Jonathan Haggerty.

But it will not be an easy task as his upcoming opponent, Alex Roberts, is the newly minted WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Fans can expect an action-packed fight that will crown ONE Championship’s first-ever heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 17: Krkylia vs. Roberts on Prime Video goes down on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.