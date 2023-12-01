ONE Fight Night 17: Roman Kryklia says he needs to be "very careful" of Alex Roberts

At ONE Fight Night 17, Roman Kryklia will look to become a two-sport world champion at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ukrainian will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on December 8.

As the light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, who is undefeated in five fights under the ONE Championship banner, Kryklia has little to prove to ONE fans at this stage.

His opponent, on the other hand, comes into this fight in much different circumstances as Alex Roberts looks to announce himself inside the Circle with this heavyweight clash.

The Australian striker announced himself on an international stage by winning the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship and putting himself on a lot of people’s radars as a legitimate threat to anyone in the weight class.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia said that he won’t underestimate any opponent that has achieved that kind of success in their career:

“You always need to be very, very careful. Especially when you have this opponent – a World Champion.”

Roman Kryklia and Roberts have doubters to prove wrong at ONE Fight Night 17

Despite Alex Roberts making his debut on December 8, there is also new territory ahead of Roman Kryklia.

The light heavyweight kickboxing world champion may have already proved himself in the heavyweight division by winning the ONE heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix last year but this contest sees him compete in Muay Thai.

Two-sport world champion status is a rare feat, but that is exactly what the kickboxing specialist is out to accomplish at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

For Roberts, he has the opportunity to immediately assert himself as a top competitor in the promotion by stopping the undefeated run of Kryklia and becoming a world champion in the process.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.