The grand stage of martial arts in ONE Championship has been graced by a ton of uber dominant fighters through the years and chief among them is Ukrainian kickboxing monster Roman Kryklia.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with an awesome wingspan to boot, Kryklia has steamrolled past his last five opponents.

Featuring wins over the likes of Andrei Stoica of Romania, the Netherlands’ Murat Aygun, and Brazil’s Guto Inocente, Kryklia has been an unstoppable machine and his list of accolades includes winning the inaugural ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title and defending it successfully twice.

Kryklia also took home the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title by pulling off a TKO victory over Iraj Azizpour of Iran back in November of 2019.

ONE Championship recently put together his greatest hits in a 29-minute long video on their official YouTube channel and fans were in awe of his destructive power:

‘Roman Kryklia could pass off as a sibling of former heavy champion boxers, the Klitchko brothers.’

‘A boxer who happens to be good at kicking… love watching him fight.’

What is next for the unstoppable Ukrainian?

After laying claim to the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title, Kryklia will now have a shot at becoming a two-division champion at ONE Fight Night 17 this Friday, December 8 for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Staring across him will be ONE Championship debutant and WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Alex Roberts, who has been splitting his time between physiotherapy and a thriving Muay Thai career.

Roberts previously mentioned that his grand plan of clearing out the division all begins with defeating Kryklia, though beating Kryklia is a tough task in and of itself.

ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.