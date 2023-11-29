Before becoming fully fledged combat sports athletes, some of them walked an entirely different path, and soon-to-be-debuting ONE Championship fighter Alex Roberts had the same experience.

Prior to committing most of his time to becoming one of the world’s best heavyweight Muay Thai stars, ‘The Viking’ had a career in the world of physiotherapy.

Roberts explained how he has been able to split his attention between being a physiotherapist and being a fighting machine in an interview with ONE Championship. He said:

“I’ve set up life pretty good. I start early at 6 a.m. Work for three hours, train for two hours in the morning, work for another three or four hours, eat some food, then go to training again in the evening for three hours.

“It doesn’t leave much spare time to do other things during the week. But it’s got me to where I am, and I’m pretty stoked with it.”

When asked whether he plans on letting go of either one of his careers, Roberts emphatically declined any such notion:

“Not once [have I thought about stopping fighting just to do physiotherapy]. If I didn’t have that, that’d definitely be a massive, massive hole in my life.”

When will Alex Roberts debut for ONE Championship?

The Australian behemoth will be joining the Singapore-based combat sports promotion’s vaunted heavyweight Muay Thai division.

However, his debut will not come easy as he takes on reigning ONE light heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17.

Fans have already found it difficult to predict how such a bout will play out due to their respective fighting acumen.

Also, Alex Roberts has an extremely lofty goal ahead of his upcoming debut - to “clear out the division and retire on top.”

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.