ONE debutant Alex Roberts reveals grand plan to “clear out the division and retire on top”

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia has effectively and thoroughly cleaned out the upper echelons of his own division. Now, he plans to do the same in the heavyweight Muay Thai ranks, but Alex Roberts has no plans of letting Kryklia do that.

Roberts, who will be making his promotional debut against Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world championship, had the following to say about his plans during an interview with ONE Championship:

“I want to go out there and win this belt, then defend it. I would love to just fight in ONE and completely clear out the division and then retire on top.”

What fans have said about the matchup between Kryklia and Roberts

Fans are certainly going to be treated to a momentous fight of epic proportions as both men are entering the bout coming off victories in their previous bouts.

Kryklia last defeated Iraj Azizpour with ease, putting him away with a TKO victory in the second round at ONE 163 last year to claim the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

As for Roberts, he had recently claimed the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title prior to him accepting the fight against Kryklia.

In the eyes of the fans, this bout is not all that easy to predict due to both men having insane stopping power and can eat power shots repeatedly with little to no effect on their will to fight.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and be broadcast live in US primetime on December 8.