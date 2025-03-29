FREE FULL FIGHT: Towering KO machine Roman Kryklia's calculated dismantling of Iran's Iraj Azizpour in Singapore

Roman Kryklia took his professional striking career to unprecedented heights when he became the last man standing in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The tournament finale happened at ONE 163, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2022. There, Kryklia squared with an equally formidable slugger in Iraj Azizpour.

To rev up the anticipation for Kryklia's next assignment, ONE Championship released the entirety of the aforementioned matchup on YouTube for fans to enjoy:

Despite the triumph, it was far from a walk in the park for the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, who moved up in weight for this four-man tourney.

Kryklia found himself in early trouble during the opening salvo, hitting the canvas after a well-placed fight hand from Azizpour.

Despite the hiccup, Kryklia showed remarkable resilience, weathering the storm and staying in the fight. In the second round, he turned the tide with a perfectly timed knee up the middle, leaving the Iranian visibly shaken.

Though Azizpour managed to beat the referee's count, he had little left to withstand Kryklia's follow-up attack. Sensing the finish, the Ukrainian unleashed a barrage of straight punches to seal the emphatic stoppage win.

Over a year later, Kryklia added another feather into his cap by attaining two-sport glory when he became the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion with a second-round knockout of Alex Roberts.

Roman Kryklia to defend heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 30

The very same gold-plated belt Roman Kryklia won from his encounter against Alex Robers will be on the line when he reports for duty on April 4.

Kryklia is booked for his maiden outing as the divisional kingin against promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada will be able to watch ONE Fight Night 30 live and for free on April 4.

