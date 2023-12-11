“Perfect left hand” - Roman Kryklia’s lightning left-hand KO of Alex Roberts leaves fans in full awe

Newly crowned two-weight and two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia made history at ONE Fight Night 17 last Friday. In front of a rabid crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Ukrainian powerhouse knocked out WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Alex Roberts to become the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

He did so by landing a left hook straight from hell. Roman Kryklia now holds three belts: the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix belt, and the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Here's a video of the finish:

Fans went absolutely crazy in the comments section:

Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17 play-by-play

Roberts came out looking to close the gap early, expecting Roman Kryklia to utilize his height and reach advantage. The Ukrainian was prepared for this, however, as he knocked 'The Viking’ down within the first 30 seconds with a massive right hand. Roberts almost instantly returned to his feet and went back to work, looking to put his Ukrainian foe away with his KO power.

With just seconds to go in the first round, Roberts appeared to land a powerful back elbow that wobbled Kryklia's legs. Roberts attempted to end the fight there, but with mere seconds left in the round, the world champion managed to survive.

In the second round, Roberts came out to finish what he started, but it was Roman Krylia who would land big, flat-lining Roberts with a nasty 2-3 combination that put ‘The Viking’ out cold.

Kryklia earned a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive KO victory.