ONE Fight Night 17 full results and recap: Roman Kryklia makes history with KO of Alex Roberts

In the ONE Fight Night 17 main event, reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia looked to become a two-sport titleholder, challenging for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai title inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Standing in his way of adding another 26 pounds of gold to his collection was ONE Championship newcomer and current WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champ, Alex Roberts.

Roberts came out looking to close the distance early, but Kryklia made him pay for it, dropping ‘The Viking’ within the first 30 seconds with a big looping right hand. Roberts returned to his feet and immediately went back to work, looking to put his one-hit knockout power on display.

With only seconds to go in the opening round, Roberts appeared to land a sneaky back elbow that had Kryklia on wobbly legs. Roberts attempted to pour on the pressure, but with only seconds left in the round, Kryklia managed to make it back to his stool.

Roberts came out for round two ready to resume his attack, but it was Krylia who would land big, smashing Roberts with a nasty left hook that put ‘The Viking’ out cold in the opening moments of the second stanza.

Official Result: Roman Kryklia defeats Alex Roberts via knockout (left hook) at 0:25 of round two (ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship).

Kryklia earned a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive second-round KO.

Roman Kryklia is now a two-sport ONE world champion, claiming heavyweight titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Is MMA next for the Ukrainian knockout artist?

Full results from ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video

Elias Badr Barboza defeats Thongpoon via knockout (body shot) at 2:21 of round three (132.25lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Denis Puric defeats Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat via knockout (left hook) at 1:35 of round two (139.75lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Johan Ghazali defeats Edgar Tabares via knockout (body blow) at 0:36 of round one (141lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Jacob Smith defeats Walter Goncalves via knockout (knee to the body) at 2:54 of round one (flyweight - Muay Thai)

Dmitry Menshikov defeats Mouhcine Chafi via knockout (check left hook) at 1:59 of round one (lightweight - Muay Thai)

Mohamed Younes Rabah defeats Saemapetch via knockout (flying knee to follow-up strikes) at 2:29 of round one (151.75lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Jo Nattawut defeats Luke Lessei via unanimous decision (featherweight - Muay Thai)

