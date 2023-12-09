ONE Fight Night 17 early results: Menshikov, Smith post impressive KO wins and take home bonuses

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an all-Muay Thai event headlined by a heavyweight title fight between current kickboxing king Roman Kryklia and newcomer Alex Roberts.

But first, fans were treated to a loaded card stacked from top to bottom featuring the greatest strikers from around the world.

In the opening contest, Elias Badr Barboza made a big first impression in his ONE debut. The Brit scored a brutal body shot KO against Thongpoon in the third round of their 132.25-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

In the second bout of the evening, ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric scored a vicious second-round knockout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat. Puric finished things with a picture-perfect left hook, moving him to 2-2 under the ONE banner.

Keeping the finishes coming was teen phenom Johan Ghazali. Making his Prime Video debut, the Malaysian-American delivered a show-stealing performance, putting Edgar Tabares away in 36 seconds with a nasty body blow that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

UK standout Jacob Smith snagged the ninth knockout of his career, finishing No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Walter Goncalves with a slick knee to the body in round one. The highlight-reel-worthy KO earned Smith a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the final early bout of the evening, Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov weathered an early storm from Mouhcine Chafi and delivered a booming left hook that immediately rendered his opponent unconscious. For his impressive performance, Menshikov walked away with a $50,000 bonus.

Full early results from ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video

Elias Badr Barboza defeats Thongpoon via knockout (body shot) at 2:21 of round three (132.25lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Denis Puric defeats Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat via knockout (left hook) at 1:35 of round two (139.75lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Johan Ghazali defeats Edgar Tabares via knockout (body blow) at 0:36 of round one (141lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Jacob Smith defeats Walter Goncalves via knockout (knee to the body) at 2:54 of round one (flyweight - Muay Thai)

Dmitry Menshikov defeats Mouhcine Chafi via knockout (check left hook) at 1:59 of round one (lightweight - Muay Thai)