“This mans is cooking something special” - Luke Lessei has his fans hyped up for looming ONE Championship debut

Fans are ready to see Luke Lessei pull off an upset win in his first Muay Thai fight under the ONE Championship banner.

On Friday, December 8, Lessei looks to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17. Standing in his way is Jo Nattawut, a hard-hitting Thai with experience against the promotion’s best fighters.

‘The Chef’ recently shared a video on Instagram of him shadowboxing in the Iowa snow, followed by the him doing the same training exercise in Bangkok, Thailand. He captioned the social media post with the following message:

“Iowa ➡️ Bangkok”

Lessei’s fans filled the Instagram comment section with support:

“So excited for you. The world is about to know your name!🔥🙌”

“time to shock the world”

“Can’t wait to see what you cook up this time much love and support to Mr chefffff🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

“Sending so much love and positive vibes for your matchup!! I really want you to win bro! You’re a great fighter and you deserve this shit! Show em how to cook that shit up🔥”

“Time to show em all homie!! 👨‍🍳🥩”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 this mans is cooking something special up 👀”

Instagram comments

Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei, along with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 17 card, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The event will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Luke Lessei plans to ‘whoop’ Jo Nattawut

Luke Lessei will face a tough challenge in his promotional debut on Friday. Yet, he has maintained a level of confidence that should be respected. Lessei took to Instagram and shared the following message alongside a video of him training:

“All you chumps are gonna bawl when I whoop him.”

It’ll be easier said than done for Luke Lessei to emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 17. ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut holds a 3-1 promotional Muay Thai record, with his lone loss being against former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jamal Yusupov. Nattawut will hope to get back on track by taking out the American.