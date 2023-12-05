“He knows you like other people don’t know you” – Luke Lessei says having his father in his corner is ‘the biggest advantage’

Iowa native and ONE debutant Luke Lessei knows that having his father in his corner will make a world of difference this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 17 will see Lessei make the long trip from his small Midwestern town to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with ONE Championship veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

When ‘The Chef’ steps into the ring, he will be cornered by his father and former professional fighter, Dean Lessei.

Today, the elder Lessei focuses on training the next generation of combat sports stars, including his son. Speaking about the importance of having his father in his corner come fight night, Luke Lessei told KCRG.com:

“It’s a combination that really can’t be beat when your dad is your corner. Knowing that your dad is right over there watching you, he can see other things that other people can’t see. He knows you like other people don’t know you it’s the biggest advantage you can have in combat sports your father and your corner.”

Luke Lessei has been working towards this moment for two decades

Luke Lessei may not be a household name, but in his time with the sport, he has built himself an impressive amateur record, winning the coveted Thai Boxing Association tournament an incredible 13 times.

Training since he was four years old, Lessei’s ONE Championship debut is the culmination of more than two decades of work alongside his father.

“He got me into martial arts and training when I was 4,” Lessei added. “My childhood, most of my memories revolve around martial arts, being in the gym with my dad, and just growing up with a father training his son to do what he loves to do. And that’s basically been my entire life’s work.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.