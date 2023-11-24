“I have to win my first fight in ONE” – Luke Lessei wants to leave a good first impression in acid test vs. Jo Nattawut

How fans perceive a fighter's future within the fight game is highly dependent on their first impression upon joining a combat sports promotion and Luke Lessei plans to make his debut against Jo Nattawut a memorable one.

'The Chef' has been cooking up interest in his own career outside of ONE Championship thanks to his high-level Muay Thai and that has netted him the attention of the largest martial arts organization’s higher-ups.

Lessei will have his work cut out for him as he takes on Nattawut and the 27-year-old from Iowa said as much during an interview with ONE Championship:

“If I’m thinking about it in my own head, I have more pressure just because I’m putting it on myself. This is just my own thoughts. I’m like, ‘All the pressure is on me. I have to win my first fight in ONE.’”

Luke Lessei looks back fondly on the roots of his love of Muay Thai

Much like other great fighters, Lessei's fondness for the sport of Muay Thai began under the guidance of his father.

But as time passed, Lessei became aware that he would not grow out of his father's shadow if he decided to stay in his gym and soon moved out to become his own man.

As for his bout against Nattawut, fans have been worried that he will get clipped with one hard shot and have his debut end in disappointment.

However, Lessei is a well-traveled fighter himself and is none too worried about Nattawut's power.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and be broadcast live in US primetime on December 8.