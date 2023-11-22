Becoming a professional in the world of combat sports, regardless of discipline, is no easy feat and ONE Championship debutant Luke Lessei knows the struggle all too well.

While having the guidance of his father was something that he appreciated early into his training, 'The Chef' was aware that there had to come a time where he would go out on his own.

Lessei shared how he was able to make the tough decision and what fueled it in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Because we’ve always had a small team, I’ve always been the best guy at my dad’s gym… which isn’t anything to brag about."

The Dubuque, Iowa native has been training in martial arts since the tender age of 4 with the help of his father, but that could only take him so far.

“And the hardest time of not being able to train with my dad, but then figuring out… it was time to graduate from my dad. Eventually, I had to become a man.”

Luke Lessei's big leap into the upper echelons of Muay Thai

The 27-year-old will be in the fight of his life come December 8 as he faces Thai megastar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, who has stood inside the ONE Championship Circle against the likes of Chingiz Allazov, Giorgio Petrosyan, Samy Sana and Sasha Moisa.

Should Lessei defeat Nattawut, ONE Championship fans will certainly look forward to what he does next and who he shares the cage with next.

After all, he has spent his entire life dedicated to the "Art of Eight Limbs" and a victory then will only serve to etch his name in the minds of many.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcasted live in US primetime.