“My entire life’s work” – Lifelong martial artist Luke Lessei eager to showcase the fruits of his labor in ONE debut vs. Jo Nattawut

American-born Muay Thai fighter ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is ready to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Lessei says he is eager to showcase years of hard work and training for millions of fans worldwide to witness in ONE Championship.

Picking up Muay Thai at the tender young age of four, Lessei has trained his entire life and now finds himself among the elite of the elite in ‘the art of eight limbs’. And he’s looking to put on a show and announce his arrival on the big stage.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei says it was his father who first introduced him to Muay Thai, and now he is excited to electrify the crowd against a tough opponent and make his dad proud.

‘The Chef’ said:

“So [my father] got me into martial arts and training when I was 4. My childhood, most of my memories revolve around martial arts, being in the gym with my dad, and just growing up with a father training his son to do what he loves to do. And that’s basically been my entire life’s work.”

Can Lessei emerge victorious in his ONE Championship debut? It certainly won’t be easy.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei ready to take on dangerous Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

American Muay Thai star ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is set to make his ONE Championship debut when he steps into the ONE ring for the very first time this December.

Lessei will face dangerous Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

It is ONE Championship’s first-ever all-Muay Thai card on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.