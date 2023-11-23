“Everyone can hit hard” – ONE debutant Luke Lessei unfazed by Jo Nattawut’s concussive power

Making a promotional debut against an elite level talent is no joke regardless of how great the incoming fighter's resume is, but for someone like Luke Lessei, it is a challenge that he wholly welcomes with open arms.

At ONE Fight Night 17 on December 22, the 27-year-old Lessei will be officially joining the ONE Championship umbrella as he steps into the ring against Thai megastar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

With five wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Nattawut has stopping power for days, but Lessei, who was training under his father's guidance until he eventually left, is simply not worried about it as he mentioned in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Other than that, obviously, he hits hard. He hits crazy hard. But I don’t think that’s something fighters really worry about unless you’re up there with heavyweight, talking Francis Ngannou-type power. I’m not gonna worry about power because everyone can hit hard.”

Jo Nattawut cautions Luke Lessei against underestimating him

Nattawut, much like his fellow Thais fighting under the ONE Championship umbrella, finds inexplicable joy in having matches that is filled with action right from the get-go and he expects the same from 'The Chef'.

To that end, Nattawut even posted on his social media a clip of his training in preparation for Lessei and the Thai Top Team fighter is making sure Lessei knows what he will be in for come December 22.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.