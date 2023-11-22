“It’s going to bang” - Jo Nattawut expects intense firefight with American star Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17

Jo Nattawut expects nothing but absolute fireworks when he welcomes American striker Luke Lessei into ONE Championship.

‘Smokin’ Jo will face Lessei in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17, ONE Championship’s first all-Muay Thai card, on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the promotion, Nattawut said he expects Lessei to put on an aggressive showing and trade leather with him throughout the three-round featherweight bout.

Nattawut said:

“It’s going to be a fun fight. It’s going to bang.”

The 34-year-old Thai star is one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster, and his relentless fighting style produced some of the best highlights in the promotion’s history.

Nattawut, who’s now based in Georgia in the United States, is a former WMC Muay Thai world champion and had a blistering start to his ONE Championship tenure.

In his first five fights, Nattawut tallied four victories with two incredible knockout wins over Yohann Drai and Sasha Moisa.

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jo Nattawut brings the fight to featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut ran into a string of bad luck in his previous bouts, but that doesn’t mean he was on the receiving end of disappointing losses. Whenever he stepped between the ropes, Nattawut ensured he was putting on a show.

His last outing saw him take the fight to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in a non-title kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai and Nattawut exchanged some of the heaviest strikes seen inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and had the capacity crowd singing to every swing they made.

In the end, though, it was Tawanchai’s night as he took a close decision win over Nattawut.

Watch Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai's entire fight below: