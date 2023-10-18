FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai smokes Jo Nattawut in kickboxing classic

It seems like no one can stop the Tawanchai PK Saenchai hype train in ONE Championship.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has quickly become a fan favorite for his world-class striking in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Until now, we’ve seen some of his greatest work on full display, starting with his rise to a Muay Thai championship to becoming a serious contender within the kickboxing rankings.

His dedication to martial arts has certainly paid dividends throughout the course of his young career, and when you think he might not pull through, again, he shocks fans with another outstanding performance.

Most recently, Tawanchai is coming off a thrilling back-and-forth battle against kickboxing’s grittiest fighter, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, at ONE Fight Night 15 in Bangkok.

It was a very close fight that saw the best of both worlds, old school vs. the new. Ultimately, Tawanchai got the better of the exchanges. He consistently landed more powerful shots from the outside, often forcing Nattawut to reset to find the counter.

In light of Tawanchai’s next scheduled matchup - booked for December 8 against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn - rewatch the free full fight between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut on YouTube below:

The highly anticipated ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title clash between divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and kickboxing great Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally take flight this December after their first fight got canceled due to an injury Superbon suffered.

Now, both men will have the chance to settle who the superior striker is in a high-stakes battle for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

Watch Tawanchai defend his belt against Superbon on Friday, December 8, at ONE Fight Night 17 in U.S. primetime live and for free on Prime Video.