WATCH: Rodtang, Stamp, Superlek, Tawanchai, and the best brawlers ONE Championship’s 2023 calendar year

With the last quarter of the year on hand, it's time we look back at some of the most epic battles in ONE Championship in 2023 so far. The world's no.1 martial arts organization has been filling headlines every week with insane bouts that could easily contend for Fight of the Year awards.

ONE Championship posted a "Top 10 Most Exciting Fights of the Year So Far" video on Youtube:

"This year has seen some of the wildest battles from the biggest stars in ONE! Relive the 10 most electrifying clashes so far in 2023, featuring the historic super-fight between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek, the insane knockout ending to the showdown between future ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and former longtime king Nong-O, and more!"

Not only did the video include some exciting back-and-forth wars, but it also included some of the most shocking upsets in all of combat sports this year. One such upset may very well be the most shocking in modern Muay Thai when Jonathan Haggerty knocked out the seemingly invincible Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

Another upset was when Chingiz Allazov handily knocked out former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

As for epic toe-to-toe wars, who could forget the unbelievable slugfests by Seksan Or. Kuanmuang against Tyson Harrison and Amir Naseri at ONE Friday Fights 1 and ONE Friday Fights 34 respectively? Those two bout could easily win Fight of the Year in any promotion.

But perhaps the award of Fight of the Year goes to the once-in-a-lifetime clash between two world champions in ONE Championship in Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Rodtang, who has a tight grip on ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai world title, took on fellow king, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek. The two icons produced the most heart-stopping three-round Muay Thai war you'll ever see. Superlek narrowly came out with a unanimous decision win. A rematch is bound to happen very soon.