“A total f*n savage” - Fans react to Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking KO win over legendary Nong-O

At ONE Fight Night 9 last April, British Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty made it to the annals of history. On that night, inside the most iconic stadium in all of Muay Thai, 'The General' knocked out arguably the greatest Muay Thai world champion of this generation. It was the biggest upset in Muay Thai's modern history as the seemingly unstoppable Nong-O Hama was stripped off of his iron-clad grasp of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Jonathan Haggerty silenced the crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok by knocking out the hometown legend with a crushing series of strikes. It was quite the opposite story when, just a little over three years prior, Haggerty was in a similar ring with his back on the floor unable to answer the referee's count.

Haggerty's win was a grand return to gold since losing his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title back in 2020. ONE Championship posted a short clip of Jonathan Haggerty's journey from losing his flyweight belt to winning a new one at a higher weight class three years later:

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger 😤 Can "The General" become a two-sport king when he takes on Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Kickboxing World Championship on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🥊 @jhaggerty_"

Fans across the world are showing appreciation for Haggerty's incredible comeback story in the comments section. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Comments on Jonathan Haggerty's journey back to the top of the mountain

@groovy_g said:

"John Haggerty is a total fkn savage"

@zaoouiiiii accurately summarized Haggerty's comeback story in three words:

"Nothing is impossible 🙏"

@liontamer3d pointed out the true lesson in Haggerty's comeback story:

"Fighting Rodtang changed him, he's much better now"

At the moment, Jonathan Haggerty is preparing to make history yet again as he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a champion vs. champion bout at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The two striking superstars will clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight