Thai kickboxing legend Buakaw dissects Tawanchai’s hellish kicks: “That’s how he is able to deliver so much power”

After losing a split decision in his second appearance inside the circle, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has produced one of the most impressive win streaks in the promotion.

With six consecutive victories under his belt, the 24-year-old striking prodigy has proven himself to be one of the very best strikers in the world.

Not only is he taking out opponents with ease or going to war when necessary, the Thai competitor has big plans and aspirations under the ONE Championship banner.

Having already claimed the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, one title is clearly not enough to satisfy his thirst for success.

In his last two fights, he secured back-to-back wins in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division as he continues to adapt his skills to a new challenge under a different ruleset.

As one of the most exciting competitors on the roster, who is still only getting started in his career and scratching the surface, the Muay Thai world champion isn’t short of praise from his peers.

In a recent YouTube video, he was praised by a competitor that deserves a spot in the hall of fame for kickboxers.

Buakaw Banchamek broke down why Tawanchai is so effective with his kicks and how he is able to translate that into kickboxing:

“The strength comes from the hip, plus the weight of the entire body. That’s how he is able to deliver so much power from his legs. He’s a great kicker. In Muay Thai, kicking is our main weapon, especially if you are matched with a skilled boxer.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.