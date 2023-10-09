WATCH: The craziest highlights from an action-packed ONE Fight Night 15 card

ONE Championship returned with another spectacular fight night filled with highlight-reel-worthy finishes at ONE Fight Night 15. Last Friday, more than half of the bouts produced finishes with three athletes winning $50,000 performance bonuses.

ONE Championship posted a highlight reel video of the event on YouTube:

"Relive all the best moments from an insane night of martial arts action at ONE Fight Night 15, headlined by the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Title showdown between Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov!"

One of the most notable contests at ONE Fight Night 15 was in the first bout, when Shakir Al-Tekreeti made his ONE debut by scoring a solid unanimous decision win over French standout Bampara Kouyate.

The first finish of the night came from Japan’s Hiroyuki Tetsuka, who secured a first-round armbar against South Korea’s Jin Tae Ho.

Another fantastic finish was courtesy of young Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja, who scored her ninth straight finish in a lopsided victory over Celeste Hansen. ‘The Queen’ opened up a nasty cut on Hansen that resulted in a technical knockout for Phetjeeja in the third round.

Adding to the pile of highlight-reel KOs of the night, Zhang Lipeng produced a first-round finish of Russian powerhouse Timofey Nastyukhin. ‘The Warrior’ also took home the first $50,000 bonus of the evening.

Another bout that made the news after ONE Fight Night 15 was between former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio and No.5-ranked Mansur Malachiev. The Filipino former world champion bounced back from losing his belt last year by earning a solid win that evening.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci then scored one of the most poetic wins of his career when he submitted Japanese legend Shinya Aoki with the Aoki lock in their openweight submission grappling match.

In the co-main event of the evening, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella showcased a clinical dismantling of a very game challenger in Danial Williams.

In the main event, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le claimed his division's interim strap with a 62-second heel hook submission of Ilya Freymanov.

In the best bout of ONE Fight Night 15, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai went on a toe-to-toe war with Jo Nattawut. 'Smokin' Jo', despite being a late replacement, took the fight to Tawanchai and did what most couldn't do - put Tawanchai in trouble.

In the end, however, the 155-pound Muay Thai king earned the unanimous decision win and his second straight win in ONE kickboxing.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription