“It was a night I’d never forget” – Luke Lessei recalls the time Chatri Sityodtong personally confirmed his signing to ONE 

Being signed to a high-profile combat sports promotion is the ultimate goal for any professional fighter and Luke Lessei is set to make his debut with ONE Championship very soon.

The Dubuque, Iowa native has been hard at work in carving his own place in the world of Muay Thai and his hard work has him cementing his spot on the ONE Fight Night 17 card, happening on December 8.

Lessei fondly recalled the moment when ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong let him know that he would soon be a fighter signed under them in an interview with KCRG.com:

“The CEO of ONE Championship, he was in my inbox. He hit my inbox on Instagram at 3 AM,” Luke said. “Obviously it was a night I’d never forget. I couldn't go back to sleep.”

He said ‘we’re gonna sign you to ONE this week,’ and the rest of this history. I quit my job and I’ve been training full-time since.”

Who is Luke Lessei and who will his opponent be?

Lessei has been a lifelong Muay Thai fighter after starting his career training under his father’s tutelage and while he appreciated the guidance early on in his career, ‘The Chef’ admitted that he knew at one point that he had to fly on his own.

His debut fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization will not come easy, however, as he is set to share the ring with Thai star ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

While there would be those fighters who would shrink against such a tough opponent, Lessei is raring to go and made it known that he was unafraid of Nattawut’s power.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.