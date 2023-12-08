“I didn’t wanna stop” - Johan Ghazali recounts how his mum’s encouragement formed his love of Muay Thai

With so many different sports being made available to young aspiring athletes, combat sports has been at the forefront as people from all walks of life can try their hand at becoming an all-time great in a sport where how far they go depends mightily on their performance inside the cage.

Many of the sport’s greatest fighters became pioneers of the sport within their respective families, but there are those who come from a family tree of fighters - parents, siblings and other relatives whose blood, sweat, and tears graced the canvas.

One such fighter who qualifies as a next-generation competitor is budding Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali who fights under the world’s largest martial arts promotion, ONE Championship.

Ghazali is quickly becoming a must-watch talent for ONE Championship after racking up a four-fight win streak against more experienced fighters - leading to the promotion awarding him a $100,000 main roster contract for his efforts.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American recently did an interview with ONE Championship and revealed just how big a role his mother, former Muay Thai fighter Jennana Johnson, actually is to his career:

‘My dad is a fighter, my mom is a fighter. They both met in a Muay Thai gym. At first, I didn’t wanna fight, so my mum said you have to fight, just try it. Just try it once, if you don’t like it then you can stop.’

‘I tried it, and I didn’t wanna stop. Ever since my first fight, I love the lifestyle and this is what I wanna do.’

Johan Ghazali faces his biggest challenge yet on December 8

Thanks to his highlight reel-worthy performances, Ghazali is next tasked with taking on Mexican slugger Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 this Friday, December 8, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though Tabares carries fearsome knockout power within himself, Ghazali knows that he also has bombs in his hands and feet and will look to unleash them against Tabares.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 17 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 8.

Watch the full interview with Johan Ghazali below: