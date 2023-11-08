ONE Fight Night 17: Teenage KO machine Johan Ghazali to meet Mexican slugger Edgar Tabares

The hottest teenage prospect in martial arts today, Johan Ghazali, is set to bring his knockout power and penchant for a finish to the grandest stage of martial arts at ONE Fight Night 17.

That evening, the Malaysian-American phenom faces Mexican dynamite Edgar Tabares in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

Johan Ghazali earned his spot on the organization's Fight Night series on the back of an exceptional run at ONE Friday Fights, where he put up a 4-0 run against more experienced contenders.

In his debut in February, the young gun from Sarawak needed only 16 seconds to see off Thai challenger Padetsuk Fairtex.

Three months later, on the 18th installment of ONE’s weekly offering inside The Mecca of Muay Thai, the 16-year-old was back at it again, leaving another foe flat on the canvas inside the third frame.

Over the past four months, the Malaysian-based talent doubled his tally on the global stage with a decision over Samurai Seeopal and a round-two knockout of Russian slugger Temirlan Bekmurzaev.

Now, he looks to carry on that phenomenal run at the expense of Tabares, with a dream of competing for ONE gold someday.

Looking to ruin the young boy's dreams is a father of one and a man who's accustomed to taking on all the hype and buzz inside the Circle.

Tabares, a WBC Muay Thai international champion, is keen to put his debut outing against Rodtang Jitmuangnon to bed, and a victory over the teenage superstar could give him all the confidence he needs to make a run to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

With plenty up for grabs for both strikers, expect this fight to be a banger filled with knockdowns, heated striking exchanges, and, hopefully, a finish.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 17 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 8.