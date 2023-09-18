Rodtang admits he only ‘trained two days’ for Edgar Tabares fight: “I sort of got bored”

Ahead of his return at ONE Friday Fights 34 this week, a lot has been made about the preparation Rodtang Jitmuangnon went through for his last fight.

On September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok Thailand, he will face his biggest challenge as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Facing flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9, fights don’t get much bigger than this dream match-up under the ONE Championship banner.

‘The Iron Man’ made his last title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this year where he competed in the United States for the very first time.

Stopping Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, it was a routine performance from the dominant champion who later revealed that he wasn’t taking his fight preparations all that seriously.

In multiple interviews after his latest world title triumph, Rodtang openly admitted that he barely put work into preparing for that contest despite it being one of the most special moments of his career at ONE Championship.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, the champion revealed exactly why his training camp was nearly non-existent last time out, naming fatigue in his career as the reason why he wasn’t motivated to train each and every day like usual:

“I was so tired, life was hard since childhood. I practiced with tears in my eyes. So I sort of got bored of all of that, so, I trained a bit less, not a bit, but a lot less.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this September 22.