Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights 34 will be "the most watched Muay Thai event" in history

ONE Championship is set for a very busy period in a matter of weeks, which kicks off with ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

With ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 15 quickly following the event in back-to-back weeks, fight fans are in for an absolute treat.

Kicking off this period of constant action from the promotion is arguably the biggest and most epic card of the ONE Friday Fights series to date.

Hosted at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the events have always produced incredible fights. On paper, this card seems destined for even greater success.

Capped off by the dream fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, there is no shortage of elite strikers set to compete on the bill.

In a live interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that he expects the bill to surpass any previous record set by the weekly showcase at the Lumpinee Stadium.

He said:

“Every single person on this card comes to bang, they are looking for the KO, they're not looking for some really pretty decision win. It's killers and monsters on that card. So, in Thailand, everyone is just pumped, the Muay Thai community around the world.”

He continued:

“Nobody is going to miss this and everyone's gonna be at home or with their buddies, edge of their seats, on their couches around the world. So bar none, it will be the most watched Muay Thai event in the history of Muay Thai.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.