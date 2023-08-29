Rodtang says Superlek fight is unavoidable: “I already knew that someday we would have to face each other”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon claims he never tried to avoid fighting Thai compatriot and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. He believes their upcoming match has been inevitable.

Rodtang will put his flyweight Muay Thai gold on the line against Superlek in a highly anticipated all-Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 34. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22nd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he talked about how only two true challengers for him are left in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I already knew that someday we would have to face each other because there’s no one left in the rankings except Superlek and the newcomer, Takeru [Segawa]. And now Jonathan Haggerty is in another division [bantamweight].”

Could Rodtang have Takeru Segawa next in line after he beats Superlek? He’ll have to get past ‘The Kicking Machine’ first, which is certainly easier said than done. Another option for Rodtang post-Superlek is a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The future of ‘The Iron Man’ hangs in the balance and is hinged on the outcome of his next fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

