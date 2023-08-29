Rodtang on Superlek showdown: “The right time has come for us to fight each other”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been accused by many athletes and fans for trying his best to avoid a showdown with fellow Thai superstar, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

However, the 26-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native maintains he always knew he and Superlek would cross paths eventually, and now the ‘right time’ has come.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang talked about his warrior mentality. He said he was always willing to fight Superlek under any circumstance.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“When the matchmaker offers the fight, we have to accept it. We are fighters. If they think the right time has come for us to fight each other, let’s make it happen.”

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against countryman ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Rodtang and Superlek have been previously booked to meet before, but several cancellations and postponements have plagued this superfight. Now that they are set to meet in a few weeks’ time, fans are once again holding their breath for this fight to materialize in the ring.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

