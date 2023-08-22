Rodtang knows importance of fight against Superlek: “It’s a fight everyone has been waiting for”

There’s no denying the upcoming showdown between reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the biggest Muay Thai fights in history.

In fact, many fans are calling this the Muay Thai equivalent of the boxing megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

While Rodtang has admitted to barely training for his opponents in the past, especially if he doesn’t perceive them as a threat, ‘The Iron Man’ is definitely getting himself ready for this one.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Rodtang says he understands the magnitude of his fight with Superlek, and is doing everything he can to come into this fight fully prepared for war.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I’m willing to face anyone in the top five ranking, it’s up to ONE. I’m ready for anything. But my fight with Superlek is very important. It’s a fight everyone has been waiting for. So I’m focused on that.”

Rodtang is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The two will lock horns live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.