Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks to test Jonathan Haggerty at bantamweight: “I want proof of his strength”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had two epic wars with British superstar ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, beating him impressively on both occasions. So when Haggerty recently moved up in weight to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne, Rodtang’s eyes instantly lit up.

The Thai star sees a unique opportunity to become a two-division ONE world champion. If he can goad Haggerty into a fight again at bantamweight, gold is once again within reach for ‘The Iron Man.’

However, it’s not as simple as moving up to bantamweight to beat a man he’s already defeated handily in the past. Haggerty has looked absolutely phenomenal in his new weight class, as evidenced in his world-title winning performance, a blistering first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama earlier this year.

‘The General’ looked strong, explosive, and lightning-fast in what is perhaps his best performance to date. Naturally, this has set the stage for a trilogy fight between Rodtang and Haggerty.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Rodtang talked about fighting Haggerty a third time, if only to test if he is as strong as they say he is.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“He said that his physique has improved significantly since moving up to bantamweight. I want proof of his strength.”

Could Rodtang be overlooking his next opponent, peaking across the fence at Haggerty while a dangerous opponent is lurking in his vicinity? We will soon find out.

Rodtang is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 this September 22, Asia primetime. It’s a match that has long been in the making, pitting arguably the two best flyweight Muay Thai fighters against each other for all the marbles.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.