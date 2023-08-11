Rodtang Jitmuangnon hails ONE Championship’s hydration system as a ‘world class’ policy

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is without a doubt one of, if not the most dangerous flyweight strikers on the planet today. And the 25-year-old is only able to operate at such a high level because he’s always at his physical best entering fights.

You can credit ONE Championship’s robust weight and hydration protocols for this. ONE has their fighters competing at their natural ‘walking weight’ and prohibit weight-cutting via dehydration. This means fighters perform at their physical peak, without draining themselves to hit the scales.

That being said, Rodtang has had difficulty making weight as of late, albeit on his own accord.

Such was the case at ONE Fight Night 10 last May in Denver, Colorado, when Rodtang, a few pounds over for his world title defense against Edgar Tabares, had a hard time hitting the flyweight limit if not for the help of an unlikely friend.

Rodtang detailed the ordeal on Cutzradio:

“With some help from Mikey Musumeci, I made weight in time and passed the hydration test. Please note that in ONE Championship, you need to pass a hydration test or they will not allow you to fight. A world class promotion policy.”

Will Rodtang make weight and be at his best for his next fight? We’ll soon find out.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22.