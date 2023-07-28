Rodtang Jitmuangnon reveals Mikey Musumeci helped him tackle Colorado elevation

Muay Thai ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the fiercest knockout strikers in the world. In fact, he is widely considered one of the most dangerous flyweights.

However, he has had difficulty recently making the flyweight limit, which was made worse by Colorado’s high elevation in his last fight.

Rodtang faced Mexico’s Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 last May, which took place in Mile High City, Denver, CO.

In a special guest appearance on Cutzradio podcast, Rodtang revealed that he indeed had trouble making weight, and that an unlikely friend helped him out.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“The last day before the fight, I had Mikey [Musumeci], who fought in the same card to help me out. And I can make weight in time and pass the hydration test.”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was also in town for his own fight against Osamah Almarwai. Despite his busy schedule, the Italian-American stalwart found time to help Rodtang out with his weight and hydration.

The two have since sparked an unlikely friendship between flyweight martial artists.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is set to return to action against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Musumeci’s flyweight submission grappling belt will be up for grabs.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver you updates straight from the source.