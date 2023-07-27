Mikey Musumeci curious to see how he responds to Jarred Brooks’ high-pressure wrestling

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is heading into unfamiliar territory in his next world title defense.

Although Musumeci has faced the absolute cream of the crop in the submission grappling arena throughout his incredible career, his next opponent presents all sorts of new and exciting challenges for the 27-year-old Italian-American star.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci says he is excited to take on a world-class wrestler of Brooks’ caliber.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I think it’s going to be very interesting to see how I respond to [his wrestling], because I only train with jiu-jitsu people.”

Brooks is one of the most dominant wrestlers in ONE Championship, and one of the most skilled in all of MMA. His particular style of catch wrestling provides an interesting clash with Musumeci’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess.

Musumeci needs to figure out a way to combat Brooks’ strength and unorthodox technique if he wants to keep a hold of the belt.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

