Mikey Musumeci plans to attempt to submit Jarred Brooks ‘every second’

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is heading into his most high-profile match to date under the ONE Championship banner, and the 27-year-old Italian-American grappling ace couldn’t be more excited for the chance to once again showcase his jiu-jitsu to the world.

Musumeci is set to face ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

The bout will be for Musumeci’s flyweight submission grappling gold.

In an interview with ONE Championship last week at ONE Fight Night 12, where Musumeci cornered his sister Tammi, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ talked about his upcoming matchup.

The 27-year-old said:

“I’m gonna be running forward every second to finish him. I respect Jarred a lot, he’s an amazing competitor, he’s the champ so I respect him so much.”

The fight was announced during the ONE Fight Night 12 broadcast. Immediately, it got fans speculating on how the match will play out.

Musumeci is one of the best grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound. Many consider ‘Darth Rigatoni’ a grappling wizard with his ability to source submissions from practically any position on the mats.

Brooks, who is primarily a wrestler, is confident in his ability to share the mats with Musumeci.

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12 last week via replay on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 13 will be available through the same avenue in just a few weeks’ time.