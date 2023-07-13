Rodtang shoots down narrative that Superlek is one-trick pony: “He is more aggressive and versatile”

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is without a doubt the most exciting fighter in ONE Championship. But even the 25-year-old knows he’s not invincible.

So when he was asked about his opinion of the divisional rival, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang gave credit where credit is due.

It’s clear, Rodtang is not underestimating Superlek by any means. In fact, he holds his fellow Thai superstar in very high regard.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang showered his countryman with praise.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“Some people may say that he is easily predictable and that he only depends on his right shin, but now we can see that he is more aggressive and versatile in fighting styles.”

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is scheduled to do battle with Russia’s Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodtang will be watching from ringside.

Rodtang and Superlek have long been on a collision course. In fact, they were scheduled to face each other at one point, but ‘The Iron Man’ failed to make weight and the fight was postponed. ONE Championship has yet to revisit a potential pairing between these two but fans are no doubt waiting for it to happen.

