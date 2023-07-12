Rodtang brags he ‘trained only two days’ for Edgar Tabares clash at ONE Fight Night 10

Longtime reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is at the top of the stack in terms of confidence, but he’s also treading in dangerous territory.

Growing ever so trustworthy in his fighting ability, Rodtang candidly admitted in a recent podcast appearance that he hardly trained for his last fight. In fact, ‘The Iron Man’ said he spent merely two whole days to train for his fight against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Rodtang said on Cutz Radio:

“In my latest fight, I trained only two days.”

Of course, it hardly mattered. Rodtang appeared as dominant as ever in his one-sided beatdown of the Mexican-American former WBC champ, winning via second-round knockout.

The two locked horns at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III show in Denver, Colorado, before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center.

After the fight, Rodtang jumped into the audience to celebrate with American fans, where he was showered with hugs and high fives. Needless to say, Rodtang is a massive international megastar, and he proved it against Tabares.

However, becoming complacent in training is every fighter’s Achilles heel. If he gets used to not training at full capacity to prepare for fights, sooner or later, it’s going to catch up to him.

