Rodtang wants to continue his reign and be viewed as a "legend in ONE Championship"

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is at the top of the heap in martial arts, especially where striking martial arts are concerned.

Arguably already the biggest name in Muay Thai globally, Rodtang has amassed millions of fans around the world, after he built a reputation over the last few years as an all-action, explosive fighter in the ring, hell bent on finishing every opponent.

The 25-year-old Thai phenom wants to continue this dominance and enter the hall of legends by the time his career is done.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodtang stated that he has only a couple of goals in mind moving forward:

“I want to keep my championship belt at flyweight and I want to be a legend in ONE Championship.”

Watch the interview below:

Rodtang made his US debut when the promotion hit Broomfield, Colorado early last month for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. There, Rodtang successfully defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round knockout over former WBC international champion Edgar Tabares.

The Thai superstar showcased his legendary toughness and chin, and put his vaunted speed, power, and aggression on full display. Needless to say, it was every bit of the Rodtang fans have become accustomed to.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Rodtang’s epic KO of Tabares and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III blockbuster card via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes