Superlek seeks new challenge of moving up a weight class to challenge Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is determined to test his skills in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

With seven consecutive wins at flyweight, he has set his sights on challenging the newly crowned bantamweight world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty. However, before he can pursue that goal, Superlek will have to face the dangerous Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in his upcoming fight this Friday night.

Having recently competed at the renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superlek will headline ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, a highly anticipated event in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek spoke with ONE about his desire to move up a weight class and become a two-sport world titleholder.

“I always want to try new challenges and move up a weight class is one of them,” Superlek said.

Should Superlek score his fourth win in 2023 this Friday night, ‘The Kicking Machine’ could very well stake his claim to a ONE world title fight with Jonathan Haggerty. Earlier this year, ‘The General’ shocked fans watching around the world when he delivered a first-round knockout against Thai sensation Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Determined to bring the belt back home to The Land of Smiles, Superlek intends on challenging Jonathan Haggerty, but only if he can pass the heavy-handed test that Tagir Khalilov is prepared to bring to ‘The Kicking Machine’ this Friday night.

