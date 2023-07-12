Superlek says he trains the same way in Muay Thai and kickboxing: “It’s not a problem at all”

Shifting between Muay Thai and kickboxing matches is indeed a challenging task, but Superlek Kiatmoo9 somehow makes it look easy.

‘The Kicking Machine’ excels in both striking arts disciplines. He is currently the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, on top of being the number one ranked flyweight Muay Thai fighter in the promotion.

This Friday, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video, the Thai megastar will make a quick return to the ‘Art of Eight Limbs’, where he remains unbeaten in seven bouts under the ONE banner.

The 27-year-old donned the four-ounce gloves anew against Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 just last month, where he annihilated the towering teen in less than a round.

Now, Superlek will look to keep his place atop the division’s standings by turning away the upset-minded Tagir Khalilov.

In a recent interview with the Singapore-based promotion, Superlek talked about how he juggles two combat sports disciplines contested under different rulesets.

As far as the Kiatmoo9 Gym product is concerned, he just sticks to what he knows best. He follows the same training routine regardless if he fights in Muay Thai or kickboxing:

“Because I still enjoy fighting in Muay Thai and I want to keep going. It’s not a problem at all because I don’t have to switch my training method. I keep the same training style to prepare myself for Tagir.”

Coming out victorious in 10 of his 11 matches inside the Circle, Superlek is undoubtedly one of the purest strikers on the planet today.

The greatness he exudes in both disciplines is second to none in his division, and Khalilov will surely have his hands full against the Thai legend.

ONE Fight Night 12 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 14. Prime Video subscribers in North America can access this entire card free of charge.

