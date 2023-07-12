Superlek wonders if Tagir Khalilov can survive the surprising ‘present’ he has for him

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to hand Tagir Khalilov a ‘present’ that he wouldn’t appreciate.

This Friday, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the Thai wrecking ball wants to record his third straight knockout victory at the expense of the heavy-handed Russian.

Known as a soft-spoken yet extremely lethal assassin, Superlek recently broke character and wondered if Khalilov will be able to handle the full power of his strikes, especially in four once gloves.

The man aptly called ‘The Kicking Machine’ told the Singapore-based promotion in an exclusive interview:

“I really want to know if he can stand on his feet if he happens to take a ‘present’ I have prepared for him. If I get a clean shot at his vital point, we are not sure if he would survive the fight.”

Superlek, who’s 10-1 in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches under the ONE banner, rose to global prominence as a methodical and highly technical warrior.

Fed up from being criticized for supposedly being a “point fighter," the 27-year-old showcased just how brutally savage he can be with back-to-back violent knockouts over Danial Williams and Nabil Anane.

Moreover, the Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar remains as sharp and precise as ever, but now carries more fight-ending power than we’ve ever seen him before.

For instance, he repelled Williams’ nuclear fists at ONE Fight Night 8 and delivered a hellacious combo to separate ‘Mini T’ from his consciousness.

Superlek also brushed off Anane’s massive height advantage, getting inside and folding him in half with killer body blows.

This might just be Superlek’s most fearsome form yet, and Tagir Khalilov will surely be in for the fight of his life.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America on July 14.

